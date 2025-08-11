Capsicum, tomatoes get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 11

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 11 (Monday), with a few notable increases.

According to the traders, Capsicum prices increased by Rs 20, from Rs 40 on Sunday to Rs 60 per kg today.

Tomatoes, carrots, and brinjal each recorded an increase of Rs 10.

Tomatoes were sold at Rs 50 on August 10 and are priced at Rs 60 today. Carrots have gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg, while brinjal prices increased from Rs 25 to Rs 35 per kg.

Green chillies are being sold at Rs 50 per kg today.

Onions continue to be sold at Rs 20 per kg, while beetroot is priced at Rs 40 per kg. Potatoes, ladies’ fingers, bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumsticks, and broad beans are all being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Additionally, ginger is priced at Rs 80 per kg and garlic at Rs 30 per kg.