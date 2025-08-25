Capsicum, coloured bell pepper and ginger get cheaper at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on August 25

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 25 (Monday), with a few notable changes.

According to traders, the price of capsicum has fallen by Rs. 20 per kg, now selling at Rs. 30 per kg compared to Rs. 50 per kg on Saturday.

Similarly, coloured bell pepper is being sold at Rs. 110 per kg, down by Rs. 10 from Saturday’s price of Rs. 120 per kg.

Ginger prices have also dropped by Rs. 5 per kg, now selling at Rs. 75 per kg.

Beetroot and drumstick continue to be sold at Rs. 30 per kg, with no change from Saturday.

Onions are steady at Rs. 26 per kg, while tomatoes remain priced at Rs. 60 per kg.

Vegetables like bitter gourd, snake gourd, green chilli, and potato remain stable, all priced at Rs. 30 per kg.

Beans are sold at Rs. 60 per kg, while garlic is priced at Rs. 130 per kg.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as on Saturday.