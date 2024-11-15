Can’t transfer AIADMK headquarters ransack case against Panneerselvam to CBI, says MHC judge

CHENNAI: Denying the transfer of the looting case filed against former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from CB-CID to CBI in the AIADMK headquarters attack incident, the Madras High Court directed the State to complete the investigation expeditiously.

Justice P Velmurugan observed that both the prominent political parties of the State, DMK and AIADMK, are only concerned about the welfare of their party men not about the general public, while disposing of the petition moved by former minister CVe Shanmugam.

The judge refused the plea of the former minister and observed that the court cannot put pressure on the police by putting a time frame to complete the investigation but directed the CB-CID to complete the probe expeditiously within a reasonable time limit.

OPS and his supporters allegedly ransacked AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah on June 11, 2022. It was also claimed the unruly crowd looted several documents from the premises. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against OPS and his supporters. Later, the case was transferred to CB-CID. The petitioner (Panneerselvam) moved the HC claiming no progress in the probe and sought to transfer the investigation to CBI.

The government advocate submitted that more than 114 documents were recovered from the accused persons and produced before the court. He also informed the court that cops are collecting further evidence through CCTV footage. As the probe was underway, the advocate sought time to complete the investigation and file the final report.

Similarly, the judge was also not inclined to quash the defamation case filed against C Ve Shanmugam for the alleged defamatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government.

The former minister moved the petition seeking to quash the defamation case pending before the principal district court in Villupuram.

Shanmugam was charged with abusive talk at a demonstration in Koliyanur, Villupuram last September. It was alleged that the petitioner defamed CM and a case was booked against him. Aggrieved, CVe Shanmugam moved the HC to quash the case.