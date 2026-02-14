Can’t put a price on love, as a bouquet of roses costs Rs 500 in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Expressing love is set to cost more this Valentine’s Day as rose prices have surged across Chennai’s flower markets, even as supplies remain steady, traders said.
With February 14 around the corner, vendors said demand for roses of all colours rises sharply every year.
“During Valentine’s Day, a bouquet or bundle of around 25 roses costs between Rs 400 and Rs 500. On normal days, the same quantity is sold for Rs 200-Rs 250,” said S Mookiah, a flower vendor at the Koyambedu wholesale market, pointing to nearly a twofold increase.
Online delivery platforms, too, have rolled out special Valentine’s Day bouquets, but at a premium. A bundle of 12 roses is being offered at around Rs 700, significantly higher than market rates.
At Broadway market, traders said prices, though elevated, were still lower than those on delivery apps. “There is huge demand for roses now. A single flower is sold at Rs 15-20. On normal days, it costs Rs 5 or Rs 6. Even with the hike, customers are buying in large numbers,” said Murugan, a vendor at Broadway.
A customer in T Nagar, said several shops had already sold out their stocks in advance. “When I checked at a flower shop, all the roses were booked for Saturday and sold out on Friday. The last rose available was priced at Rs 150,” she said.
Prices of other flowers have largely remained stable. Yellow chrysanthemums (samanthi) are selling at Rs 140-160/kg at Koyambedu, while beach gardenia (paneer poo) is priced between Rs 100-120/kg. Traders said demand for other flowers is also expected to rise due to Mahasivaratri.