Can’t put a price on love, as a bouquet of roses costs Rs 500 in Koyambedu

With February 14 around the corner, vendors said demand for roses of all colours rises sharply every year.

“During Valentine’s Day, a bouquet or bundle of around 25 roses costs between Rs 400 and Rs 500. On normal days, the same quantity is sold for Rs 200-Rs 250,” said S Mookiah, a flower vendor at the Koyambedu wholesale market, pointing to nearly a twofold increase.