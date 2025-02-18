Begin typing your search...

    Trains between Santragachi & Chennai Central cancelled on these dates

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Feb 2025 1:50 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-18 09:46:47  )
    Trains between Santragachi & Chennai Central cancelled on these dates
    CHENNAI: South Eastern railway has announced the cancellation of the following train services due to operational reasons.

    Accordingly, Train No. 22807 Santragachi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast AC Express scheduled to leave Santragachi at 5.55 pm on 21 February is fully cancelled.

    Train No. 22808 Dr MGR Chennai Central -Santragachi Superfast AC Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.15 am on 23 February is fully cancelled.

    South Eastern RailwayChennai Central
