Trains between Santragachi & Chennai Central cancelled on these dates

CHENNAI: South Eastern railway has announced the cancellation of the following train services due to operational reasons.

Accordingly, Train No. 22807 Santragachi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast AC Express scheduled to leave Santragachi at 5.55 pm on 21 February is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22808 Dr MGR Chennai Central -Santragachi Superfast AC Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.15 am on 23 February is fully cancelled.