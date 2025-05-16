Cancellation of EMUs for 10 hrs from 10 pm on May 17

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated on Chennai Beach – Velachery MRTS section would be fully/partially cancelled owing to line block permitted in the Central-Arakkonam section at the Chennai Beach Yard for the installation of a new foot-over-bridge (FOB) gangway girders at the Beach yard from 10 pm on May 17 to 8 am the next day (10 hours).

Velachery-Beach local leaving Velachery at 9 pm, 9:40 pm and 10:20 pm and Beach-Velachery local leaving Beach at 10:20 pm will be fully cancelled on May 17.

Gummidipundi-Beach local leaving Gummidipundi at 8:35 pm will be diverted to Basin Bridge, and skipping stoppages at Washermenpet, Royapuram and Beach station on May 17. Pattabiram Military Siding- Beach local leaving PMS at 8:25 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and Beach on May 17.

Beach-Velachery local leaving Beach at 5 am, 5:30 am, 6 am, 6:30 am, 7:05 am, 7.25 am and 7:45 am would be fully cancelled on May 18. Velachery-Beach local leaving Velachery at 5 am, 5:30 am, 6 am, 6:15 am, 6:35 am and 6:55 am would be fully cancelled on May 18.

Due to the cancellation, passenger specials will be operated in the Beach – Velachery section on May 18.

Beach-Avadi local leaving Beach station at 4:05 am, Beach-Tiruvallur local leaving Beach station at 5:10 am, Avadi-Beach local leaving Avadi at 4:35 am, 5.40 am and 7.05 am, and Beach-Tiruvallur local leaving Beach station at 5:40 am and 6:10 am on May 18 would be fully cancelled.

Due to the cancellation, passenger specials will be operated in the Beach-Arakkonam section on May 18.

Beach-Ponneri local to originate from Basin Bridge at 5.40 am instead of Beach station, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.