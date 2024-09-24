Cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section announced; check details

CHENNAI: Three EMU trains are fully and partially cancelled owing to engineering works in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 12:30 am to 03:30 am on 25, 26 & 27 September (03 hours), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:15 am is fully cancelled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 10:45 pm is partially cancelled between Avadi and Moore Market Complex on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:30 am is partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, added the release.