Cancellation of EMU train services on Chennai Beach – Egmore announced for today; check details here

CHENNAI: A few EMUs operated on Chennai Beach – Egmore would be fully cancelled due to Line Block/Signal Block permitted in connection with CRS Inspection from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on 08 March (1 Hour).

Train No. 40901, Chennai Beach – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 1:00 pm.

Train No. 40049, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 1:15 pm.

In lieu of the above cancelled EMU trains, the following Passenger specials will be operated on 08 March

PS5 – Chennai Egmore – Arakkonam leaving Chennai Egmore at 1:10 pm.

PS7 – Chennai Egmore – Tambaram leaving Chennai Egmore at 1:35 pm.