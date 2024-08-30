Cancellation of Chennai Egmore - Velankanni Express services announced due to poor patronage

Begin typing your search...

    Train No 06037 Chennai Egmore - Velankanni Express Special leaving Chennai Egmore at 11.50 pm on Sunday is fully cancelled.

    CHENNAI: Two special trains have been fully cancelled due to poor patronage.

    Similarly, Train No 06038 Velankanni - Chennai Egmore Express Special leaving Velankanni at 7.10 pm on Monday is fully cancelled, said a Southern Railway statement.

