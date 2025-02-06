Cancellation, diversion and change in terminal of train services announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified cancellation, diversion and change in terminal of train service due to improvement of Pit Line in Yesvantpur yard.

Cancellation of train services:

Train No. 12291 Yesvantpur - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Yesvantpur at 22.45 hrs on 04th April, 2025 is fully cancelled

Train No. 12292 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Yesvantpur Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 05th April, 2025 is fully cancelled

Train No. 16573 Yesvantpur - Puducherry Express scheduled to leave Yesvantpur at 20.45 hrs on 04th April, 2025 is fully cancelled

Train No. 16574 Puducherry - Yesvantpur Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 22.30 hrs on 05th April, 2025 is fully cancelled

Diversion and change in terminal of train services:

Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru Kannur Express scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 9.35 pm from 01 April to 10 April will originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 08.00 pm and will be diverted to run via Banaswadi, Hebbal and Chik Banavar.

On the return journey, Train No. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express scheduled to leave Kannur at 5.05 pm from 01 April to 10 April will be diverted to run via Chik Banavar, Hebbal, Banaswadi and will terminate at SMVT Bengaluru at 07.45 am.