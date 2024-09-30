Cake, red carpet and medals: CISF bids grand farewell to sniffer doggo Caesar in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 9-year-old male sniffer dog named Caesar who dutifully served in the Chennai airport security force was honoured with a heartwarming retirement ceremony at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) headquarters in Pazhavanthangal here.

The Labrador Caesar who was in service for most of his life was felicitated with medals, a shower of garlands, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a walk on the red carpet before being sent off.

The canine was also escorted out in a decorated open-top vehicle as CISF DIG Arun Singh, Chennai airport director Deepak, and other senior officials bid him farewell.

In the same event, Yazhini, a 9-month-old British breed Labrador retriever was welcomed into CISF security service with full honours.

Yazhini who is replacing Caesar has undergone six months of intensive training to be a sniffer dog at the CISF training center in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The CISF personnel, who are responsible for security operations at the Chennai airport, deploy trained sniffer dogs for detection of explosives, narcotics, and concealed weapons as well as to provide security to VIPs. There are currently 10 trained sniffer dogs working in shifts to provide 24/7 security at the airport.

At the retirement ceremony, Caesar and Yazhini were fed cake following which Caesar was led on a red carpet laid out for him and taken away in the ornate vehicle towed by Central Industrial Security Force DIG Arun Singh, Chennai Airport Director Deepak and other senior officers. The handlers of the retiring sniffer dog who were taking care of him for over eight years tearfully escorted him away from the premises.

CISF DIG Arun Singh hailed Caesar's active role in maintaining airport security and noted that Yazhini was a suitable replacement.

Caesar will now be housed at the CISF training center in Ranchi. Officials have announced that any animal lover could adopt Caesar following due procedure.