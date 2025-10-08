CAG celebrates 40 years of civic advocacy

CHENNAI: Marking 40 years of work in consumer and civic advocacy, the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) held its 40th anniversary celebration in Chennai on Tuesday in the presence of policymakers, former bureaucrats and long-time associates.

Justice KP Sivasubramaniam, in his keynote address, noted that CAG’s formation in 1985 preceded the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act the following year.

“It’s remarkable that an organisation began working for consumer welfare even before the legal framework came into existence,” he added. “Its early advocacy laid the groundwork for several later policy changes.”

Founded by a group of lawyers, economists and civic activists including S Govind Swaminadhan, S Guhan, SL Rao, Shyamala Nataraj and Sriram Panchu, CAG began as a consumer rights body before expanding into civic and environmental advocacy. Over the years, it has undertaken research and policy engagement in areas ranging from waste management to environmental and urban planning

Former IAS officer K Phanindra Reddy recalled CAG’s intervention in the Adyar eco-restoration project, where it opposed any development that could dilute environmental objectives. “Its insistence on restoration over beautification was a defining stand,” he said.

Speaking on the organisation’s advocacy work, Girish, IFS, Assistant Mission Director, TN Climate Change Mission, said, “CAG’s persistence over the years was a reflection of democratic space for civil engagement.”

The group also spoke on their current focus areas which include consumer protection, energy governance, climate action and road safety with discussions on how citizen participation could be strengthened in each sector. The group also honoured long-serving staff and partner institutions for their contributions.