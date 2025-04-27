Cafe Cove Garden by The Mayflower brings Bohemian vibes and global flavours to Chennai

CHENNAI: Nestled amid the lush green garden, Cafe Cove Garden by The Mayflower is a new addition to Chennai’s ever-expanding culinary scene. It is a bohemian-inspired retreat where the vibrant charm of London’s Covent Garden meets thoughtful innovation, created as a haven for free spirits.

The cafe’s founder and CEO, Tejasvi Suresh Bala, has an interesting vision behind the diner. “I wish to build communities, provide a platform for artistic expressions and bring together like-minded individuals through this cafe. The Mayflower is known for its comfort food, whereas Cove Garden highlights the vibrant flavours of India as well as those from around the world,” he says.

This all-day dining cafe features cosy indoor seating and a beautiful outdoor area. Tejasvi consciously decided not to chase trends, as they are short-lived. “We follow the neighbourhood cafe style and wish to stay out of trends. It doesn’t mean that we remain static. Innovation and implementation of more strategies to stay relevant are essential. Even though we do not follow trends, we must give customers reasons to return by offering great service, hosting food festivals, workshops, and more,” he adds.

Discussing the importance of ambience in pulling more crowds, Tejasvi explains, “Initially, it is the creative and attractive ambience that draws customers to the diner. As they say, ‘Instagrammable places’ are what people seek today. However, to ensure repeat visits, the food we serve will be the deciding factor. At Cove Garden, we offer innovative Indian dishes, sourdough pizzas, handcrafted pastas, and a diverse range of mocktails.”

He believes that Chennai’s food landscape is evolving and stands out from other cities in the country. “For instance, if we consider Bengaluru or Mumbai, the market is already saturated. In Pune, there is change, but it is slow. However, Chennai’s food scene is vibrant, dynamic, and there is much more to come,” remarks the founder.

To combat the city’s scorching heat, we began with refreshing mocktails. The pesto mushroom was unique and beautifully blended the pesto flavour with crispy mushrooms. It is a must-try even for those who are not great fans of pesto. The tangra chilli chicken was good, although the flavours felt somewhat incomplete. The taste of Hong Kong chicken noodles and Thai red curry with rice was appetising, and the portion size was also filling. The creamy Alfredo pasta with garlic bread and the thin-crust veggie pizza were fresh and delicious.

Among all the dishes we enjoyed, the cafe’s desserts stood out as the winners. The rich biscoff cheesecake, with just the right amount of sweetness, and the perfect Crème Brûlée were heavenly.