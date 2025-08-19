CA student caught concealing knives under burqa near Madras University campus

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 24-year-old man, pursuing chartered accountancy (CA) under the Arms Act, after he was caught near the University of Madras campus on Monday with weapons concealed under a burqa he was wearing to disguise himself as a woman.

The Anna Square police have maintained that the man was planning to kill himself with the weapons, as he was depressed over losses in business and also suffered further losses in online gambling.

However, police sources said that he had come to meet his girlfriend near the university campus, but an alert security guard informed the police, after which he was apprehended and taken to the Anna Square police station for further investigation.

The arrested person was identified as Karan Mehta (24) of Sowcarpet. Police said that he is living with his widowed mother, and his elderly sister is living in Hyderabad with her family.

A probe revealed that besides pursuing chartered accountancy, he was running an online clothing store business, in which he lost several lakhs. Further, he had also borrowed money and invested in online gambling sites, and suffered losses.

He was booked under the Arms Act, produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.