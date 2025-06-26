Businessman's son arrested for alleged rape of software engineer in Thiruvanmiyur lodge

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 23-year-old man, Shahin, the son of a businessman from Vadaseeri, Nagercoil, for the alleged sexual assault and confinement of a 21-year-old woman software engineer in a private lodge in Thiruvanmiyur.

The victim, hailing from a village near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, worked for a prominent private company on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR). She resided in West Tambaram.

According to the complaint, the accused, Shahin, met the woman at a bar in a star hotel in the city. Over time, they became acquainted. A few days ago, the pair checked into a private lodge near the Thiruvanmiyur signal for a three-day stay.

Reports indicate both consumed alcohol during the stay. It is alleged that Shahin then sexually assaulted the woman. Furthermore, he reportedly attempted to video record her to show his friends. Horrified by this, the victim fled and locked herself in the bathroom.

From the bathroom, she managed to contact the police, informing them she was trapped inside the lodge room. Police swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued her.

Following an investigation based on the victim's formal complaint, the Thiruvanmiyur police registered a case against Shahin on arrested him Thursday.