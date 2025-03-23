Business licences must be renewed before March 31, says Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested the traders to renew their licences before March 31.

Traders can renew their licences through the website (chennaicorporation.gov.in) and also seek the services of e-service centres, zonal offices, and license inspectors.

As per Rule 289 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Government Rules 2023, businessmen within the Chennai corporation limit must obtain a business licence from the commissioner.

It also said that new and renewed business licences would be valid for one to three years. In line with the businessmen's request and according to Rule 300A of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies, business licences can be renewed either for one year, two years, or three years.