Business concerns: Will not move to mall-like Villivakkam complex, say Kolathur ornamental fish traders

CHENNAI: On one side, the State government is building an ornamental fish trade centre in Villivakkam at an estimated cost of Rs 53.5 crore, projecting it as a dedicated commercial hub for Chennai’s ornamental fish trade.

However, traders in Kolathur’s established fish market, for whom the project is intended, are not keen to move anywhere.

Being constructed on 3.93 acres in Siva Sakthi Colony in Villivakkam, the CMDA facility will feature a two-storey building with cylindrical aquariums, colourful fish displays, 188 shops, office space and more. The foundation was laid as part of a set of North Chennai Development Projects by CM Stalin in August 2024

Kolathur’s ornamental fish market is a long-standing trade cluster centred on West Mada Street and surrounding lanes. It is one of the city’s main and only ornamental fish hubs, selling a wide range of species from larger freshwater varieties and imported stock.

The vibrant streets here are the home of hundreds of vendors and associated businesses with at least 10 lakh ornamental fishes selling on a daily basis. The sole focus of the Villivakkam project is to scale it up inside a modern architecture. But in Kolathur, traders and shop owners are not interested.

“This street is known for this business. Moving to something that looks like a mall will lose its identity,” said one trader.

Several traders also raised operational concerns, and said that imported stock, particularly fish sourced from Thailand, has so far adapted to local water. “Major imports come from Thailand. Those fishes have survived in this water and we’re sceptical if they will survive if the water changes,” a trader pointed out.

Storage and logistics are another issue. Many traders have separate godowns near their shops to hold certain species until sale; they said the Villivakkam complex, as planned, does not provide equivalent godown facilities. “We usually keep fighter fish in the godown. When a customer asks, we take them there. We don’t know how it will work if we move there,” a shop owner said.

While the CMDA stated that the centre was open for Kolathur traders who were willing to shift, most here did not show willingness to avail it when it opens at the end of the year. “Wholesale is the major source here,” said a long-time businessman. “If it was 60:40 back then, now it’s 80:20. Sales took a huge hit during the pandemic, and we’re yet to recover from that. It wouldn’t be a wise move for us to shift there.”