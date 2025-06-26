Bus owners seek withdrawal of order to detain vehicles after fatal accidents

CHENNAI: The All India Bus Owners Association has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to revoke a reported order by the Chennai Police Commissioner directing that vehicles involved in fatal accidents be impounded for 100 days.

The appeal follows a recent accident in Chennai where a child travelling on a two-wheeler died after falling and being run over by a lorry.

“Accidents are unintentional. Immediate blame on heavy vehicles without investigation sets a wrong precedent,” Anbalagan wrote in a letter to the CM. He added that causes of accidents include road conditions and non-compliance with traffic rules, not just vehicle faults.

He said omni bus owners invest up to Rs 2 crore per vehicle and conduct regular driver training and safety checks. Seizing buses for 100 days would cause major financial strain due to road tax, EMI payments, and staff salaries, while also affecting passenger services.

The association has requested the Chief Minister to cancel the directive of the city police commissioner and release detained vehicles, stating it adversely impacts both owners and commuters without ensuring road safety.