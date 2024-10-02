Bus conductor falls to death from moving bus near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old government bus conductor, Srinivasan, died after falling from a moving bus near Tambaram on Wednesday morning.

The bus was coming from Polur in Tiruvannamalai district to Tambaram.

As the bus was nearing Tambaram, the conductor, who was standing on the steps, asked the passengers to get ready to alight from the vehicle.

As he was making the announcement, he lost balance and fell off the moving bus.

Passengers in the bus alerted the driver, Murugan who brought the vehicle to a halt. Srinivasan was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) have registered a case and are investigating.