Bus breakdown triggers major traffic jam on Basin Bridge

CHENNAI: Vehicles piled up on roads leading to Basin Bridge after a college bus stopped abruptly due to a mechanical fault on the bridge Saturday evening.

Large number of commuters walked to reach the Basin Bridge railway station, while others walked up to Wall Tax Road to find other modes of transport to reach their destinations.

Vehicles piled up on the Vyasarpadi new flyover, Basin Bridge flyover, Sathyamurthy Nagar Main Road, East Avenue Road in MKB Nagar, and Basin Bridge Road towards Pulianthope and Choolai.

Traffic resumed only after 6 pm only after the traffic enforcement wing brought in a crane to move the stranded vehicle.

The bus driver had abandoned the vehicle and left the place.