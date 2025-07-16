Burglars steal Rs 26 lakh, 10 iPhones from Sowcarpet shop, search on

CHENNAI: The police have launched a search for burglars who broke into a cell phone showroom in Sowcarpet and decamped with several lakhs of cash and ten iPhones.

According to the police, the burglars broke into the showroom owned by a businessman, Ankit Kumar, in a commercial complex on Irulappan Street.

On Tuesday, when Ankit Kumar opened his shop for business, he realised that the place had been burgled overnight.

Police sources said two masked men who came in an autorickshaw broke into the showroom and escaped with money from the cash chest and ten iPhones.

According to the complainant, the burglars escaped with Rs 26 lakh cash apart from the phones. Police have secured the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the suspects.

Two weeks ago, in a similar break-in at a prominent mobile phone showroom in Neelankarai, a longtime employee of the showroom was arrested for stealing six iPhones and Rs 1.07 lakh in cash.