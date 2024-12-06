Burglars make off with 100 sovereign jewellery from Chennai man's home

CHENNAI: In a daring burglary in Chennai, unidentified men broke into the house of Susaijraj and made off with 100 sovereigns of jewellery. The incident took place while he was in Tiruchy.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Susaijraj, an official at a private company, had handed over the keys to his house to a neighbour before leaving for his trip. Upon returning to Chennai on Friday, he was shocked to find the jewellery kept in a cupboard missing.

He immediately filed a complaint at the local police station, reporting the theft of the valuables.