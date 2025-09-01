Burglars decamp with gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.5 cr from SP Koil house

CHENNAI: In a big loot, unidentified intruders decamped with gold jewellery and diamonds worth over Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 6 lakh in cash from a businessman's residence in Singaperumal Koil on Monday. The scale of the incident sent the locality into a tizzy.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the residence of Yamunabai (65), the wife of Jayagopal who was the owner of a reputed transport firm.

Following Jayagopal's demise last year, Yamunabai resided alone at the house. Her two sons, Sathish and Rithish, are also involved in the business and stay nearby in the same locality in separate houses.

On Sunday evening, Yamunabai visited her younger son Rithish and stayed at his house for the night. When she returned to her house on Monday morning, she was shocked to find the main door broken and the locker, with the gold and diamond jewellery, had been ransacked.

She immediately alerted the police, and on information, the Maraimalai Nagar police visited the spot with higher officials from Tambaram police to hold inquiries.

The police noted that the gold and diamond jewellery weighing over 140 sovereigns were burgled along with many kilograms of silver articles and Rs 6 lakh in cash. In total, the stolen items tally over Rs 1.5 crore.

A case has been registered, and the police are trying to identify intruders with the help of CCTV footage and by tracing mobile phone signals used by the unidentified miscreants.

It is noted that the house is located close to the Singaperumal Koil railway station and the National Highway, where there is heavy vehicle movement at all times.