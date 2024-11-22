Begin typing your search...
Burglar held while breaking into IOB branch at Red Hills
CHENNAI: A burglar was arrested while trying to break into an Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) branch in Red Hills near Chennai.
The alarm went off while he was attempting to enter the bank after breaking the grills of a window, said a Thanthi TV report.
The accused, identified as Suresh, was arrested following a complaint filed by the bank manager.
Police are interrogating the burglar.
