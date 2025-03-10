BSNL launches auction for 1,864 vanity numbers

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Chennai telephones launched an auction for 1,864 exclusive BSNL vanity numbers, including the highly desirable 9499000099, 9499022022, 9499996677, 9499997000, 9445422522, 9445425525, 9445366663, 9445911119, 9445933339, and 9498355553.

The auction began on March 8 and will end on March 16 at noon. To participate in the auction, interested people can visit the official BSNL website.

This auction is a good opportunity for businesses and individuals to secure memorable phone numbers that enhance branding and visibility, said a BSNL press release.