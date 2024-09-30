BSNL Chennai launches auction for exclusive vanity numbers

CHENNAI: BSNL Chennai Telephones has launched an auction for exclusive 1020 vanity numbers, including the highly desirable numbers like 9444763763, 9444772772, 9445339339, 9445333322, 9445291111, 9445155500 and 9444992992.

The auction, which began on September 26, ends on October 3 at 12 pm. Mobile numbers with a specific sequence of numbers makes them popular among customers, and are called vanity/fancy/premium numbers.

These are segregated into different patterns depending on their sequence of repetition and representation. BSNL has set up a platform to make these premium numbers available for those who are more fascinated towards fancy numbers.

As the demand is extremely high, these numbers are pooled for auction on the website so that every individual can get a chance to grab the number of their choice. The base price starts at Rs 1,000 and goes up to Rs 50,000. Visit www.eauction.bsnl.co.in for more details.