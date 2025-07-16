Brothers held for manhandling SETC crew in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested a sibling for manhandling a SETC crew, who are undergoing treatment.

The incident happened when a SETC bus bound from Thanjavur was proceeding to Chennai. Velmurugan (44) from Theni and Srinivasan (45) from Tiruvarur were on duty.

When the bus was at Tholkappiar Square in Thanjavur, two persons, who were in an inebriated condition, intercepted the bus and got into an argument with the driver, Velmurugan.

The argument escalated into a physical assault as the duo started manhandling Velmurugan. Shocked Srinivasan came to the rescue of Velmurugan, but the duo assaulted him too. Meanwhile, the passengers were screaming for help.

Based on the information, the transport officials rushed to the spot and rescued the crew and rushed them to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. The bus continued the journey with the alternate crew.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint, Thanjavur East police, who retrieved the CCTV footage, identified the duo as Aruldas (27) and his brother Balamurugan (20), from Mothirapatti Chavadi in Thanjavur. Subsequently, the police arrested the duo.