Broken escalators, unclean toilets make everyday commute difficult for commuters along Marina route

CHENNAI: Poor maintenance and non-functional basic amenities at suburban railway stations between Chintadripet and Lighthouse are making commuting difficult for everyday passengers.
The escalator at the Chintadripet railway station's ground floor has been non-functional and dormant for a long time, as has the escalator at the Chepauk railway station, leading to the beach side.
The escalators towards the Velachery side at the Triplicane railway station and the Lighthouse railway station have been non-operational.
As a result, senior citizens, women, children and persons with disabilities are forced to use staircases in unsafe conditions. Passengers have alleged that although escalators have been installed at many stations, most of them remain non-functional.
The condition of toilets at railway stations along this stretch is a major cause for concern. Passengers complained that toilets at the Chintadripet, Chepauk, and Triplicane railway stations are poorly maintained, unhygienic and emit a foul smell. At Lighthouse railway station, the toilets are kept locked.
They further assured that maintenance works would be carried out soon to restore the non-functional facilities. However, passengers have stressed the need for better security arrangements and continuous monitoring to prevent such damage in the future.