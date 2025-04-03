Broad beans, lemons become costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 3

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed fluctuations on Thursday (April 3).

The price of broad beans has surged by Rs 50 compared to April 1.

On Tuesday, it was sold for Rs 30/kg, but today, it is priced at Rs 80/kg.

Similarly, the price of lemons has increased by Rs 30/kg since April 1, now selling at Rs 80/kg.

The prices of snake gourd, small onions, and drumsticks have risen by Rs 5 per kg compared to April 1.

Today, they are being sold at Rs 20/kg, Rs 35/kg, and Rs 25/kg, respectively.

However, the price of carrots has dropped by Rs 5, from Rs 50/kg on April 1 to Rs 45/kg today.

According to traders at the market, tomatoes are currently selling for Rs 26/kg. On March 30, they were priced at Rs 12/kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions, potatoes, cabbage, and cauliflower have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

As of April 3, onions are priced at Rs 25/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 30/kg, potatoes at Rs 20/kg, beetroot at Rs 25/kg, and beans at Rs 100/kg.