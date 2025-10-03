Broad beans, ivy gourd get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Oct 3

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday (October 3) recorded fluctuations in vegetable prices, with broad beans, ivy gourd, and beans witnessing hikes, while capsicum, garlic, and raw mango saw notable drops.

According to traders, the price of broad beans surged by Rs 35, rising from Rs 25 on Monday to Rs 60 per kg today.

The price of ivy gourd increased by Rs 18, from Rs 12 to Rs 30 per kg. Beans rose by Rs 15, from Rs 35 on September 29 to Rs 50 today.

Brinjal, green chilli, peas, and ginger each saw a hike of Rs 10. Brinjal, which was sold at Rs 15 on Monday, is now priced at Rs 25. Green chilli rose from Rs 30 to Rs 40, peas from Rs 80 to Rs 90, and ginger from Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, capsicum prices dropped by Rs 20, from Rs 80 on September 29 to Rs 60 today. Raw mango prices decreased by Rs 10, from Rs 60 to Rs 50 per kg, while garlic declined by Rs 20, from Rs 120 to Rs 100 per kg.

Currently, Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 66per kg.

Bitter gourd is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 10 per kg, and drumstick at Rs 60 per kg.

Coriander leaves, mint, and other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as earlier this month.