British Airways flight to Chennai makes emergency return to London; over 700 passengers affected

CHENNAI: A British Airways passenger flight from London to Chennai, carrying 360 passengers, was forced to make an emergency return to London shortly after takeoff due to a sudden technical snag mid-air.

The aircraft landed safely at Heathrow Airport following the emergency.

As a result, both the London–Chennai and Chennai–London British Airways flights scheduled for Monday have been cancelled, affecting more than 700 passengers.

British Airways operates daily services between Chennai and London, catering not only to passengers travelling to the UK but also to those transiting to other European destinations including the Netherlands, Scotland, France, and Sweden. These flights typically operate at full capacity.

The flight from London was originally scheduled to arrive at Chennai International Airport at 3.30 am on Monday, while the return flight to London was set to depart at 5.35 am. However, following the technical snag and emergency landing, both services are cancelled.

According to airport sources, 366 passengers were booked on the Chennai–London leg of the journey.

Although many were notified through the airline’s website last night, several passengers—especially those travelling from other cities—arrived at the airport unaware of the cancellation and had to be turned away.

This disruption follows heightened safety protocols implemented in the wake of the recent plane crash incident in Ahmedabad.

Chennai airport authorities said that aircraft engines are now subjected to repeated inspections before departure.

Even minor technical faults are being addressed before a flight is cleared for takeoff.

“Passenger safety is our top priority. While these checks may cause delays or cancellations, they are essential to ensure safe travel,” said an airport official, urging travellers to be patient with the enhanced safety measures.