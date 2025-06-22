British Airways flight returns to Chennai, flies again after Middle East airspace opens

CHENNAI:A British Airways passenger flight bound for London from Chennai was forced to return mid-journey today due to sudden airspace closures over the Middle East, before successfully departing again hours later.

The flight , initially scheduled to depart Chennai at 5.35 am, took off at 6.24 am carrying 247 passengers and 15 crew members. While en route over the sea after passing Bengaluru, the pilot received an urgent alert that airspace over Middle Eastern countries had been closed following the commencement of US military action against Iran.

Prioritizing passenger safety, air traffic control authorities instructed the pilot to immediately divert the aircraft back to Chennai. The flight made an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport around 10.00 am.

All passengers were safely disembarked and initially accommodated in airport lounges. Chennai airport officials also made arrangements for hotel stays across the city to house the stranded travelers, causing significant disruption at the airport.

The situation changed when information was received that airspace over the Middle East had reopened. Consequently, the same British Airways flight, carrying all 262 original passengers and crew, departed from Chennai once more at 11:50 am, resuming its journey to London.

The departure brought relief and ended the tense atmosphere that had prevailed at Chennai airport throughout the morning.

Box :

1. Initial Departure: Delayed takeoff from Chennai (6:24 AM IST).

2. Mid-Flight Diversion: Caused by closure of Middle Eastern airspace due to US-Iran military developments.

3. Return & Landing: Emergency landing back in Chennai (10:00 AM IST).4. Passenger Handling: Disembarked, housed in lounges, hotels arranged.5. Airport Disruption: Described as hectic/chaotic.

6. Re-departure: After airspace reopened, flight took off again successfully (11:50 AM IST) with all original passengers and crew.