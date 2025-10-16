Breast cancer survivors urge on reconstruction

CHENNAI: Over 100 breast cancer survivors from all over the state gathered for the 'Beyond Breast Cancer: Rebuilding Lives' event organised by the Chennai Breast Centre to raise awareness about breast cancer and reconstruction on the occasion of World Breast Reconstruction Day 2025.

Breast cancer, the most commonly occurring cancer among women, accounts for nearly 30 per cent of all female cancers. Most cases are detected only at stage 3 or 4, when mastectomy (removal of the entire breast) often becomes necessary.

In India, only one per cent of breast cancer patients choose reconstruction, while the rest are deterred by cultural norms, financial constraints, and lack of awareness. Breast reconstruction is a surgical procedure to restore the shape of a breast after a mastectomy (removal of the entire breast), using implants or the patient's own fat from the abdomen, back, or thighs.

Dr Selvi Radhakrishna of Chennai Breast Centre said, "In the West, women recommended mastectomy are routinely offered immediate reconstruction, but it is often omitted in India. And, many survivors live with disfigurement, psychological distress, and loss of confidence—highlighting the urgent need to integrate reconstruction into cancer care."