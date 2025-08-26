Boney Kapoor moves Madras HC over Sridevi's disputed property on Chennai's ECR

CHENNAI: Film producer Boney Kapoor has moved the Madras High Court, alleging that three individuals are making false claims over a property purchased by his late wife, actor A Sridevi, on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai nearly four decades ago.

According to a report in The Hindu, on August 25, 2025, Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar to decide within four weeks on Kapoor’s plea to annul what he described as a fraudulent legal heirship certificate obtained by the trio. The judge passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Kapoor, who had earlier petitioned the Chengalpattu Collector and Tambaram Tahsildar in April.

Kapoor told the court that the property has remained in his family’s possession since Sridevi bought it and is currently used as a farmhouse. He argued that the claimants cannot be considered legal heirs and accused them of using the disputed certificate to file multiple cases and create hurdles.

The dispute began when three people, claiming to be the second wife and children of a Mudaliar family member, sought joint ownership of the land using a 2005 heirship certificate from the Tambaram Tahsildar. Boney Kapoor contested it, saying the officer had no jurisdiction as the family lived in Mylapore and arguing the alleged second marriage was invalid since the first wife was alive until 1999.

The producer also complained that the trio had been creating hurdles by initiating multiple civil cases and approaching revenue authorities on the strength of the disputed certificate. Boney Kapoor urged authorities to revoke the certificate to prevent further disputes.