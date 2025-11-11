Bomb threats to actor Ajith Kumar, Ramya Krishnan’s homes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu DGP’s office received an email warning that bombs had been planted at the residences of actors Ajith Kumar, Ramya Krishnan, and actor turned politician S Ve Shekher.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the bomb disposal squads along with sniffer dogs conducted searches at the mentioned locations. The checks, however, confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Police have launched an investigation to trace the person behind the email.

Meanwhile, a similar email threat was received recently warning of a bomb planted at the famous Thameem Ansari Dargah in Kovalam. Following this, a team from the Tambaram Commissionerate’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, led by Sub-Inspector Rajkumar, conducted an hour-long search using sniffer dogs and metal detectors. That too turned out to be a false alarm.