Bomb threats sent to Madurai Bench, Madras HC, DGP office and other locations

CHENNAI: Bomb threats were issued on Friday to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and several important locations in Chennai, including the Madras High Court and the office of the Director General of Police.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the threat to the Madurai Bench was received through an email sent to the High Court Registrar.

Following this, court staff were immediately evacuated.

Upon receiving the information, The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and TN Police conducted a joint inspection of the premises.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, bomb threats were also sent by email to multiple places.

Officials confirmed this is the fifth time in recent weeks that such threats have been issued.