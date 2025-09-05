Metro Rail receives bomb threat call

CHENNAI:An unidentified caller made a bomb threat call to Chennai Metro Rail control room saying bomb has been placed in a Metro train on Friday evening.

Based on the call, which received around 5.45 pm at Koyambedu office, the authorities carried out checks in all their train without disturbing the train operation. The officials also beefed up security at all the exit and entry points of the Metro stations in the city. "So far no explosives were found in trains or at the station premises.

The Metro Rail officials have also lodged a complaint with Koyambedu police station after they received the threat call. It looks like a hoax call", police sources said adding that caller was laughing while making the call.

The police have started tracking the call details from which number the threat call originated and hopeful of nabbing the caller who made the bomb threat.