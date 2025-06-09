Bomb threat to Madras HC turns out to be hoax

CHENNAI: Police are probing a bomb threat sent to the registrar of Madras High Court by email on Monday evening, which turned out to be a hoax.

The threat had claimed that bombs would go off in the CBI courts and other buildings within the High Court complex.

The registrar alerted the authorities, after which personnel from Esplanade police station and the Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squad (BDDS) swept the premises and declared it a hoax.

Local police have alerted the Cybercrime wing, which is tracing the source of the emails.

Ten days ago, a hoax threat was sent to the US Embassy and Anna University. In both the threat mails, the senders' names were the wife of a prominent politician and another party leader, police sources said.