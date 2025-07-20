Bomb threat emails disrupt operations at Chennai Airport; International flights delayed

CHENNAI: Bomb threat emails continue to disrupt operations at Chennai Airport, and security checks for passengers and cause delays in international flight departures.

A suspicious email received at the Airport Manager’s office claimed that bombs had been planted at the airport and could explode at any time.

The email is sent from abroad, led to an emergency meeting of the Airport Emergency Security Advisory Committee, attended by senior airport officials, security personnel, intelligence officers, airline representatives, and police.

In response, searches were carried out across all areas of the airport, including aircraft, parking bays, refueling zones, parcel loading areas, and the car parking facility.

Security checks were also intensified at passenger boarding points.

Despite the thorough inspection, no explosives were found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

However, the enhanced screening measures led to delays in several outbound international flights.

Departures to destinations including Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Kuwait, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and London were delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.