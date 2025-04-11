Bomb threat at Chennai Central railway station as Amit Shah visits city

CHENNAI: Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station received a bomb threat on Friday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Railway Police said the threat was received via email.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has deployed sniffer dogs and is conducting checks across the station premises.

The incident comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Chennai visit, heightening security concerns.

Further details are awaited.