Bomb threat at Chennai Central railway station as Amit Shah visits city

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 April 2025 12:37 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-11 07:37:51  )
    Chennai Central; Representative image of a bomb

    CHENNAI: Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station received a bomb threat on Friday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the Railway Police said the threat was received via email.

    The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has deployed sniffer dogs and is conducting checks across the station premises.

    The incident comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Chennai visit, heightening security concerns.

    Further details are awaited.

    Dr MGR Chennai CentralBomb threatRailway police
