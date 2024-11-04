Bomb hoax at Chennai airport sends officials into tizzy again

CHENNAI: In continuation of the frequent bomb hoax threats to the city airport and airports across the country in the recent past, Chennai airport authorities received another bomb threat in the wee hours of Sunday.

Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squad (BDDS) personnel and sniffer dogs swept the entire airport till early morning after which the threat was declared a hoax.

Last week, there were hoax bomb threats to 11 flights operating out of Chennai airport, and on Tuesday, an email threat was issued to the airport, according to airport sources.

The latest bomb threat was sent by email to the office of the director of the airport, police sources said. As the threat did not specify any particular flight or location in the airport, the entire premises had to be inspected before the threat was declared a hoax.

Airport police have registered a case and are investigating.