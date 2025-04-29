Body of Pakistani youth deported from Chennai amid rising tensions

CHENNAI: The body of a Pakistani youth who had come to Chennai for medical treatment was repatriated to Lahore via Sri Lanka late on Monday night, as diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Syed John, had been undergoing treatment for a lung-related ailment at a private hospital in Aminjikarai, Chennai, after arriving on a medical visa two months ago.

He was accompanied by two people from Pakistan, reports added. Following a directive from the Indian government ordering all Pakistani nationals to leave India immediately, immigration authorities and police coordinated efforts to facilitate the return of Pakistani visitors.

This move comes in the wake of a terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir last week, where Pakistan-backed militants allegedly opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 and injuring many others.

The two people who had accompanied Syed John were deported early on Monday morning via an Etihad Airways flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi, en route to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Syed John’s body underwent a post-mortem examination before being transported to Lahore on a SriLankan Airlines flight, via Colombo, at around 9.30 pm on April 28.

The entire repatriation process was closely monitored by officials from the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS).

Authorities are continuing to conduct statewide surveys to identify Pakistani nationals who have entered Tamil Nadu on various visas, including for medical, educational, or business purposes. Deportation procedures for such individuals are being expedited in accordance with the government's recent orders.

On April 25, the Indian government had revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27, with medical visas valid only till April 29 (today).

