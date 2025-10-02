Bodies of nine Assam workers killed in Ennore thermal power plant accident flown home 

CHENNAI: The bodies of nine migrant workers from Assam, who died in a tragic accident at a thermal power plant construction site near Ennore, Chennai, were sent to their home state via a special flight on Thursday morning.

The fatal incident occurred on Tuesday late evening at the construction site within the Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The nine deceased, all hailing from Assam, were crushed to death at the spot. One additional worker is reported to be in critical condition and is receiving intensive care at the Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai.

Following the accident, the bodies were transported to Stanley Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. He also stated that arrangements would be made to transport the victims' bodies to their native places in Assam via air.

In accordance with this, the bodies were embalmed and prepared at Stanley Hospital, placed in coffins, and transferred to the cargo office of IndiGo Airlines near the old Chennai airport in the early hours of Thursday around 2.30 am.

All necessary formalities for the air transport were completed at the Chennai airport. Subsequently, at 8.40 am today, the nine bodies were flown to Guwahati, Assam, on a special IndiGo Airlines flight.

The flight also carried family members of the deceased and representatives from the construction company.