Blindfolded performers, immersive music highlight ‘Concert in the Dark’ for noble cause

CHENNAI: In 2018, when pianist Anil Srinivasan visited Gnanadarshan Seva Home, a shelter for visually impaired women and young girls, he was deeply moved by their struggles. Seeing their challenges firsthand, he wanted to do more than offer monetary support. He knew he wanted to raise awareness and create a platform to amplify the cause, encouraging others to lend their hands.

That moment led to the birth of Concert in the Dark - a unique initiative that has grown over the years into a highly impactful event. "Now, in its seventh edition, I look back and feel proud of what it has become," says Anil, who started the concert to show empathy and solidarity for those living without sight, particularly during the festive Margazhi season. "It's a concert, entirely in the dark, with performers fully blindfolded. It's unique not just in India, but anywhere in the world," he adds.

All proceeds from the event are directed towards supporting Gnanadarshan Seva Home, which provides a haven and care for women living without sight. Anil shares that the most powerful part of the event is not just the music, but the immersive experience it offers. The concert invites the audience to sit in complete darkness, just like the women who rely on their other senses to navigate the world. "For the audience to truly understand what the visually challenged go through, they must experience it themselves, even if for a short while. It’s a way to make them empathise, to step into the shoes of those who live without sight every day."

Inmates from the Gnanadarshan Seva Home also participate as the audience, creating a deeply personal connection between the performers and the recipients of the initiative. This year's edition will feature an incredible lineup of musicians, including Anil himself, who will perform blindfolded alongside Naveen Napier (bass) and Krishna Kishor (drums). "It's not just about the music - it's about the shared experience and the solidarity that we can build through this act," he says. The concert will also feature internationally renowned duo Kiran and Nivi, who reached out to Anil to be part of this cause.

The concert will open with a performance by Anandita Arun, a promising 16-year-old talent. Anil notes, "When young artists from different generations come together, it strengthens my belief that good ideas always attract their support.” Concert in the Dark will be held on December 22, from 6.30 pm to 8 pm, at the Naam Centre in T Nagar. For more details, contact: 9003015205.