BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan booked

CHENNAI: Police have booked Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan for arriving near Ripon building in support of the protesting workers in violation of Madras High Court directions.

The HC, on Wednesday, had instructed the workers protesting outside the Ripon building to leave the site, and continue their agitation in designated protest zones.

After the order, senior police officers conducted talks with the protestors to enforce the HC directions. But they refused to leave the scene. Meanwhile, former TN BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the protestors on Wednesday after which she was booked.