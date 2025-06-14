BJP functionary arrested for blackmail, extortion in Chennai

CHENNAI: KR Venkatesan, a functionary of the BJP's OBC wing in Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the Avadi city police on Friday on charges of blackmail and extortion, based on a complaint filed by a Chennai-based businessman. Venkatesan alias ‘Milagai’ Venkatesan has a long rap sheet, police sources said.

The complainant, Deepan Chakravarthy, alleged that Venkatesan blackmailed Chakravarthy after intervening in the latter's business transaction to resolve a dispute between two traders.

Police sources said that the traders had approached Venkatesan, who had offered to mediate and ‘settle’ the issue in exchange for a 10 per cent commission. After Deepan Chakravarthy complained to the Avadi city police commissioner, a team led by ACP Raja Robert and Veerakumar arrested Venkatesan from Padianallur, Red Hills.