Bizman loses Rs 62 L to fake cops

CHENNAI: A businessman lost Rs 62 lakh to two men posing as police officers conducting a vehicle check near Chennai Fort railway station on Friday night.

Naresh (38) of Sowcarpet runs a laptop sales and service centre on Anna Salai and had taken Rs 62 lakh from his business partner, Mujeeb, to hand over to agents.

He waited for agents near the North Beach police station and informed Mujeeb that he was leaving, as the agents did not show up. As he started to return towards his office, Naresh got waylaid by the duo.

Police sources said two unidentified persons intercepted his two-wheeler near Muthusamy Bridge and escorted Naresh to another location by posing as police. At the other location, they were joined by two more men who snatched his money and asked him to collect his money at the station. Naresh narrated the incident to Mujeeb and realised he had been conned. The Flower Bazaar police have launched a search based on a complaint.