BIS cracks down on E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for selling non-certified products in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown on the sale of non-certified consumer products, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai Branch Office, has conducted simultaneous enforcement search and seizure raids at the warehouses of leading e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

The operation, executed under the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016, resulted in the seizure of thousands of uncertified goods, raising concerns over quality control and consumer safety.

According to an official release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the raids uncovered a range of products—insulated flasks, food containers, metallic drinking bottles, ceiling fans, toys, baby diapers, stainless steel water bottles, and insulated steel bottles—all of which were found to be lacking the mandatory BIS Standard Mark (ISI certification) required for sale in India.

Acting on intelligence regarding violations of quality control regulations, a BIS enforcement team led by Joint Directors PJ Gautham and Dinesh Rajagopalan conducted a comprehensive search at Amazon Seller Services’ warehouse in Durainallur village, Ponneri taluk, Thiruvallur district.

During the inspection, officials unearthed 3,376 non-certified items collectively valued at Rs 36 lakh.

Insulated flasks, Insulated food containers, Metallic drinking bottles, Ceiling fans, toys were among the seized products.

These products, which were being stored and sold without the required BIS Standard Mark, were immediately confiscated as per regulatory provisions.

Simultaneously, another BIS enforcement team, led by Director Jeevanandam and Sreejith Mohan, carried out a raid at Flipkart’s warehouse in Koduvalli, Thiruvallur district.

Upon inspection, officials discovered a substantial stock of uncertified baby care products and household essentials, including, 286 packs of baby diapers (each containing 42 diapers), 36 boxes of casserole/insulated hotpots (each box containing 36 × 3 pieces), 26 stainless steel water bottles, 10 insulated steel bottles.

According to G Bhavani, Head of BIS Chennai Branch, the violations committed by Amazon and Flipkart fall under Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016.

"For a first-time offence, Section 29 of the BIS Act, 2016, prescribes penalties that include imprisonment for up to two years, or a fine that may extend to ten times the value of the non-compliant goods," Bhavani stated.

She urged consumers to be vigilant when purchasing products online and encouraged them to verify the presence of BIS certification marks before making a purchase.

Additionally, she called upon the public to report any instances of non-certified goods being sold.

“Anyone with information regarding the sale of uncertified products can report it to the BIS Chennai Branch Office at CID Complex, 4th Cross Road, Taramani, Chennai-600113. Reports can also be submitted via the BIS Care app or emailed to cnbo1@bis.gov.in. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential," she assured.

Consumers can also visit www.bis.gov.in or use the e-BIS (manakonline.in) portal to access information about certified products and BIS regulations.