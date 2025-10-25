Bird strike forces Air Asia flight to make emergency landing in Chennai; All 190 safe

CHENNAI: A Kuala Lumpur-bound Air Asia passenger aircraft made an emergency return and landing at Chennai International Airport shortly after takeoff on Friday night following a bird strike, averting a potential major disaster.

The incident occurred around 11:50 pm when flight carrying 182 passengers and 8 crew members, was in its initial ascent after departing from Chennai. A bird collided with the aircraft's front section and was sucked into one of its engines, causing significant damage.

Displaying exceptional skill and presence of mind, the pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Chennai and aborted the climb. The aircraft was safely turned back and landed without further incident at the airport. It was subsequently towed to a remote parking bay for inspection.

Following the emergency landing, all 182 passengers were safely disembarked. They were transported by buses to various hotels across Chennai, where airline officials have arranged for their accommodation.

A preliminary inspection by a team of aircraft engineers confirmed substantial damage to the engine caused by the bird strike. Officials stated the aircraft cannot be operated until repairs are completed, a process expected to last until Tuesday afternoon.

Consequently, the flight to Kuala Lumpur has been rescheduled and is now expected to depart at 4:30 pm Saturday.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation safety regulator, has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.