Bio-mining at Kodungaiyur leaves residents gasping for breath

CHENNAI: The ongoing bio-mining process by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at the Kodungaiyur dumping ground in north Chennai is wreaking havoc on the living conditions of its residents. Though they understand the benefits of bio-mining the dumpyard, the process is a nightmare to live with.

Firstly, before the bio-mining process begins, tonnes of waste are incinerated, which produces toxic gas, which strengthens the foul odour permeating the air around the neighbourhood. Secondly, the process also pollutes groundwater. After the bio-mining process is completed, the impact of the legacy waste would be lesser on the city. However, residents of the area lament over the foul odour and leaching stagnation from the landfill.

“Since the process for removing legacy waste has commenced it would take at least two years to retrieve the original land at Kodungaiyur dumpyard. Though it would provide much-needed relief from the piled-up garbage, the odour is unbearable. Filthy water stagnates on the road all the time, and it gets worse when it rains. We’re unable to breathe due to the emission of toxic gas from the legacy waste while removing it. We all have various health problems because of it,” explained K Chittibabu, a resident of Kodungaiyur.

There’s also the problem of soil leaching (process of washing away the contaminants from the soil surface into the subsurface or nearby waterbodies), especially during the rainy season, when it gets mixed with the rainwater that stagnates on the street. This forces residents to stay indoors to avoid stepping in the polluted water.

Already, the groundwater has been contaminated for several years in the area. Since the Metro Water tanks do not deliver frequently, residents are forced to use the contaminated ground water for domestic purposes since they could not afford to buy water bubbles except for drinking.

Meanwhile, environmental activists pointed out that there was also the issue with the technology. Waste segregation was not done before beginning the bio-mining process. While it’s going on now, the wastes are not segregated as wet, dry and hazardous instead they have been separated particle wise.

“A recent study revealed that the Chennai Corporation will be able to segregate 100% waste in 2030 but until then it would be bio-mined or incinerated. The State government does not have a proper vision towards the project,” opined Geo Vamini of Poovulagu Nanbargal. “If the civic body installs incinerators at the dumping grounds, the toxic ash will spread over reserve forest and low-lying areas, which will eventually contaminate ground water level and create hazardous environments.”

Unlike the Perungudi dumpyard, the landfill at Kodungaiyur is an OSR land so it would be a tough process to convert it into a waterbody to store excess water during the monsoon seasons. It will remain as open space with minimal development after claiming 250 acres.

At least 90% of the land will remain as OSR land and the civic body has planned to convert it into a park or play area with a pond and a processing plant. At present, the civic body has allotted a separate space to dump the waste collected from the residential areas in north Chennai.

“The Corporation has processed 30,000 metric tons of waste in two packages so far. The trial for the third package is ongoing, and is expected to start soon,” said S Sakthimanikandan, chief engineer of solid waste management and mechanical.

The bio-mining project is carried out in six packages given to three contractors. An estimated cost of Rs 648 crore has been allocated for the project.

Split into six packages, Zigma Enviro has three projects, Ramky in two packages and Ascent will carry out in one package at a cost of Rs 109.37 crore. It is noted that Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0, the Union government contributed 25% of funds (Rs 160.21 crore), the State government will give Rs 102.53 crore and GCC (ULB) will fund Rs 378.09 crore (59%).